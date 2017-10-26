FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares track Wall Street lower ahead of ECB meeting
Sections
Featured
Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story
In China's new leadership, few women
China Party Congress 2017
In China's new leadership, few women
Documents to offer new details on JFK assassination
U.S.
Documents to offer new details on JFK assassination
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2017 / 8:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hong Kong shares track Wall Street lower ahead of ECB meeting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks softened on Thursday after Wall Street pulled back from record highs amid concerns of tighter liquidity in global financial markets ahead of a European Central Bank meeting.

China’s Communist Party’s Congress, which concluded on Tuesday, offered investors few surprises in terms of economic policies.

Both the Hang Seng index and the China Enterprises Index lost 0.4 percent, to 28,202.38 and 11,446.21 points, respectively.

The European Central Bank is all but certain to cut back on its bond-buying stimulus later in the day, taking its biggest step yet in unwinding years of loose monetary policy.

Worries about tighter liquidity pushed up bond yields in the United States and European markets.

Most sectors fell, with resources and IT shares among the biggest losers.

Bucking the trend, shares in CRRC Corporation jumped more than 5 percent at one point, as investors expect China’s largest train maker to benefit from an acceleration in Beijing’s “Belt and Road” strategy, which was put into the party constitution.

Also in the spotlight was Wai Chun Group Holdings Ltd , whose shares surged after the system integration service group said it would buy artificial intelligence firm Insight Technology International Investment Group to broaden its revenue stream.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch in SHANGHAI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.