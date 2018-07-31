Hong Kong stocks close lower as tech shares slump

* Hang Seng index ends down 0.5 pct

* Tencent drops 3.3 pct HSI financial sector sub-index is flat; IT sector down 3.22 pct

* China Enterprises index HSCE falls 0.2 pct

July 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s main Hang Seng index ended down on Tuesday, with technology shares tracking their Wall Street counterparts lower. China’s H-shares index dropped, while market response to data showing slowing Chinese manufacturing activity was muted. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 150.12 points, or 0.52 percent, at 28,583.01. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index closed 0.2 percent lower at 11,024.73. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares closed 0.8 percent firmer, the financial sector ended 0.38 percent lower and property sector closed down 0.33 percent.

** The IT sector ended 3.22 percent lower, with Hang Seng index heavyweight Tencent shedding 3.3 percent.

** Tencent shares dropped after tech shares on the Wall Street stumbled overnight as disappointing results from Facebook , Twitter and Netflix spurred concerns about future growth for a sector that has led U.S. equities to record highs. ** Growth in China’s manufacturing sector slowed more than expected in July, as the worsening trade dispute with Washington, bad weather and weaker domestic demand weighed on factory activity.

** The top gainer on Hang Seng was MTR Corp Ltd, up 2.44 percent, while the biggest loser was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd, which closed down 4.78 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index ended down 0.22 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed 0.04 percent firmer. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.8281 per U.S. dollar, as of 0823 GMT, 0.14 percent weaker than previous close of 6.8188. ** As of previous trading session, the Hang Seng index was down 3.96 percent this year, while China’s H-share index shed 5.7 percent. As of previous close, the Hang Seng lost 0.77 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd up 2.94 percent, followed by PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd gaining 1.96 percent and China Telecom Corp Ltd up by 1.92 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co Ltd, which closed down 5.39 percent, Tencent Holdings Ltd which ended 3.3 percent down and Huaneng Power International Inc, which closed down 3.1 percent.

** About 1.51 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 75.1 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 2.01 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.27 billion. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 17.95 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Hang Seng index was 11.26 as of the last full trading day, while the dividend yield was 3.3 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Hang Seng index dropped 0.37 percent to HK$18.62 trillion. ** The short and one-factor leveraged Hang Seng index, which is designed to replicate the payoff of a short or leveraged portfolio and is linked to the movements of the Hang Seng Index, was higher by 0.52 percent on the day at 4,950.05 points.