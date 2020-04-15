Hong Kong stocks drop as IMF flags deep global recession

* Hang Seng index ends down 1.19%

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s benchmark share index ended lower on Wednesday as forecast of a deep recession this year by the International Monetary Fund outweighed a monetary stimulus from China’s central bank. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 290.06 points, or 1.19%, at 24,145.34. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.25% to 9,724.7. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 3.8%, while the IT sector rose 0.32%, the financial sector ended 1.37% lower and the property sector dipped 1.52%. ** The coronavirus pandemic is expected to lead to the worst global recession since the 1930s, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, with Hong Kong’s economy likely to shrink by 4.8% this year. ** Worries over the economic outlook outweighed a move by China’s central bank to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus health crisis. ** The People’s Bank of China on Wednesday cut the interest rate on its medium-term lending facility (MLF) for financial institutions by 20 basis points to 2.95%, a record low, in an attempt . More easing is widely expected to help struggling companies get back on their feet. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd, which added 2.81%, while the biggest loser was CNOOC Ltd, which fell 5.18%. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.57% at 2,811.17 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.74%. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.47%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.45%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.0632 per U.S. dollar at 08:22 GMT, 0.26% weaker than the previous close of 7.0452. (Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)