Hong Kong stocks edge higher, all eyes on U.S.-China trade talks

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose slightly on Tuesday as investors awaited results of the talks being held in Beijing between the U.S. and Chinese officials to ease their trade tensions.

** The Hang Seng index rose 0.2 percent to 25,875.45, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.1 percent to 10,133.74 points.

** U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross predicted on Monday that Beijing and Washington could reach a trade deal that “we can live with” as dozens of officials from the world’s two largest economies resumed talks in a bid to end their trade dispute.

** China’s foreign ministry said Beijing had the “good faith” to work with the United States to resolve trade frictions, but many analysts doubt the two sides can reach a comprehensive agreement on all of the divisive issues before a March deadline.

** There seemed to be scant market reaction to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s visit in China.

** Telecommunication and utility stocks led the gain, while IT and financials shares slid.