Hong Kong stocks end flat amid protest worries

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4.8%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 1.2%

* HSI +0.0%, HSCE +0.0%, CSI300 +0.3%

* FTSE China A50 +0.6%

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks closed flat on Monday, amid concerns around political protests in the city, while investors also waited for more details on the potential Sino-U.S. trade deal.

** The Hang Seng index was unchanged at 26,725.68, while the China Enterprises Index was also flat at 10,543.41.

** U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he thought a trade deal between the United States and China would be signed by the time the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings take place in Chile on Nov. 16 and Nov. 17.

** Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said on Saturday that China would work with the United States to address each other’s core concerns on the basis of equality and mutual respect, and that stopping the trade war would be good for both sides and the world.

** Police and pro-democracy protesters battled on the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday as thousands of people rallied in several districts in defiance of attempts by the authorities to crack down on demonstrators.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.35%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.25%.

** The yuan was quoted at 7.0703 per U.S. dollar at 08:14 GMT, 0.15% firmer than the previous close of 7.081.

** About 1.05 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 70.4% of the market’s 30-day moving average of 1.48 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.54 billion.

** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 29.34% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)