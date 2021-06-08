Hong Kong stocks end flat as energy losses offset property gains

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.3%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used -0.4%

* HSI +0.0%, HSCE -0.2%, CSI300 -0.9%

* FTSE China A50 -1.0%

SHANGHAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended flat on Tuesday, with losses in energy and tech firms offset by gains for property companies, while Sino-U.S. tensions weighed on investor sentiment.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 5.90 points or 0.02% at 28,781.38. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.17% to 10,729.52.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1.1%, while the IT sector dipped 0.39%, the financial sector ended 0.18% higher and the property sector rose 0.96%.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was BYD Co Ltd, which gained 6.27%, while the biggest loser was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd, which fell 3.8%.

** The Hang Seng tech index, sensitive to developments in Sino-U.S. tensions, slipped 0.8%.

** U.S. President Joe Biden’s order last week banning U.S. investment in certain Chinese companies is broader than a similar one signed by his predecessor Donald Trump and has a lower bar, making it easier to add more companies later.

** U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday signaled a possible resumption of trade and investment talks with Taiwan stalled since the Obama administration, but gave no indication of any willingness to pursue a full-scale trade pact Taipei has been seeking.

** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.54% at 3,580.11 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.86%.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.2%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.19%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.394 per U.S. dollar at 08:17 GMT, 0.04% firmer than the previous close of 6.3964.

** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 38.44% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)