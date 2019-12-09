Hong Kong stocks end flat on disappointing China export data

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.8%

* HSI +0.0%, HSCE +0.0%, CSI300 -0.2%

* FTSE China A50 -0.3%

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks erased earlier gains to end flat on Monday, as investors remained wary over China’s latest dismal export data and the months-long protests in the Asian financial hub.

** The Hang Seng index was unchanged at 26,494.73, while the China Enterprises Index was unchanged at 10,408.05.

** China’s exports in November shrank for the fourth consecutive month, underscoring the pressure on manufacturers from the tariff war with United States, but growth in imports may be a sign that Beijing’s stimulus steps are helping to stoke demand.

** The 17-month long trade dispute has heightened the risks of a global recession and fuelled speculation that China’s policymakers could unleash more stimulus, as growth in the world’s second-largest economy cooled to nearly 30-year lows.

** As far as the latest Chinese trade numbers suggest, the impetus is on for some form of Sino-U.S. trade resolution to ease the pressure on the trade front, Jingyi Pan, a Singapore-based market strategist with financial services firm IG, said in note.

** Investors remained keen for more concrete details on the Sino-U.S. trade talks.

** Top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday that a Dec. 15 deadline is still in place to impose a new round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese consumer goods, but President Donald Trump likes where trade talks with China are going.

** Vast crowds of black-clad demonstrators thronged Hong Kong on Sunday in the largest anti-government protests since local elections last month that boosted the pro-democracy movement seeking to curb controls by China.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.21%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.33%.

** The yuan was quoted at 7.0391 per U.S. dollar at 0816 GMT, 0.06% weaker than the previous close of 7.035.

** About 1.30 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 85.1% of the market’s 30-day moving average of 1.53 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.64 billion.

** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 28.83% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)