Hong Kong stocks end higher on gains in financials, energy firms

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.5%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 8.4%

* HSI +1.0%, HSCE +0.1%, CSI300 -0.3%

* FTSE China A50 +0.2%

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in financial and energy firms on hopes of a faster economic recovery globally.

** The Hang Seng index rose 1.0% to 30,632.64, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.1% to 11,909.63.

** The Hang Seng financials index climbed 2.1% to lead the gains. The index is up 12.3% so far this year. The Hang Seng energy index advanced 2.6% as oil prices jumped.

** Galaxy Entertainment Group surged as much as 12% to a record high of HK$78.20, the top mover among Macau’s gaming stocks that advanced on report of strong rebound in gaming revenue during the Chinese New Year.

* Bond yields have risen sharply this month as prospects of more U.S. fiscal stimulus boosted hopes for a faster economic recovery globally. However, that is also fuelling inflation worries, prompting investors to sell growth stocks that have rallied in recent months.

** The Hang Seng tech index shed 1.1%.

** Investors started to wonder if some stocks were over-valued, leading to a correction in consumer and new economy stocks that had been favoured by investors, Guodu Hong Kong noted in a report.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.7%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.46%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.4598 per U.S. dollar by 0820 GMT, up 0.07%.

** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 34.41% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)