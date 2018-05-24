Hong Kong stocks end higher on services, energy firms

* Hang Seng index ends up 0.3 pct

* China Enterprises index HSCE rises 0.5 pct

* HSI financial sector sub-index up 0.3 pct; property up 0.3 pct

SHANGHAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Thursday, helped by services and energy companies, though gains were capped amid renewed concerns over China-U.S. trade tensions. ** At close of trade, the Hang Seng index rose 0.3 percent to 30,760.41 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.5 percent, to 12,152.62 points. ** U.S. President Donald Trump signalled a new direction in U.S.-China trade talks and said any deal would need “a different structure,” fuelling uncertainty over current negotiations. ** Adding to investor worries, the Trump administration has launched a national security investigation into car and truck imports that could lead to new U.S. tariffs similar to those imposed on imported steel and aluminium in March. ** Negative sentiment was, however, tempered by minutes of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that suggested it would not raise the tempo at which it increases interest rates. ** Sector performance was mixed on Thursday, with gains led by services and energy firms, as investors hunted for bargains after steep falls on Wednesday. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was China Petroleum and Chemical Corp up 2.86 percent, while the biggest loser was WH Group Ltd, which was down 2.99 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.3 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 1.11 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3845 per U.S. dollar at 08:09 GMT, 0.06 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.3883. ** As of the previous trading session, the Hang Seng index was up 2.5 percent this year, while China’s H-share index was up 3.3 percent. As of the previous close, the Hang Seng has declined 0.46 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were China Petroleum and Chemical Corp up 2.86 percent, followed by Hengan International Group Company Ltd gaining 2.41 percent and China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd up 2.23 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Guangdong Investment Ltd which was down 2.53 percent, Byd Co Ltd which fell 2.0 percent and Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd down by 1.9 percent. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 20.03 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)