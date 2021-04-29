Hong Kong stocks end higher, track gains of peers in the region

April 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks finished the session higher on Thursday, tracking gains in its peers in the region after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was too early to consider rolling back emergency support for the economy.

** The Federal Reserve on Wednesday took a rosier view of the U.S. economic recovery and the nation’s war against the novel coronavirus, but said it was too early to consider rolling back its emergency support with so many workers still left jobless by the pandemic.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 231.92 points or 0.8% at 29,303.26. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.32% to 11,049.88.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 1.4%, while the IT sector rose 0.02%, the financial sector ended 1.05% higher and the property sector rose 0.6%.

** Meanwhile, sentiment also improved after U.S. President Joe Biden proposed a sweeping new $1.8 trillion stimulus plan in a speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; editing by Uttaresh.V)