Hong Kong stocks end lower amid renewed fears of trade friction

May 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks snapped a six-day winning streak to end lower on Tuesday, amid renewed fears of a Sino-U.S. trade fear and worries about China economy.

** The Hang Seng index ended 1.2 percent down at 31,152.03, while the China Enterprises Index closed down 0.8 percent at 12,440.75 points.

** The market was not really helped by China’s inclusion into MSCI’s global indexes, as some fear the entry of mailand A-shares could reduce the attraction of Hong Kong stocks. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.3 percent, while the IT sector slipped 2.87 percent, the financial sector ended 1.08 percent lower and property sector dipped 0.5 percent. ** The top gainer on Hang Seng was Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd, which gained 1.84 percent, while the biggest loser was AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, which closed 4.84 percent down. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.58 percent at 3,174.032 points while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.38 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.01 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.21 percent . ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3543 per U.S. dollar at 08:22 GMT, 0.27 percent weaker than previous close of 6.3369. ** As of previous trading session, the Hang Seng index was up 5.42 percent this year, while China’s H-share index was up 7.1 percent. As of previous close, the Hang Seng climbed 2.38 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd up 4.32 percent, followed by Huaneng Power International Inc gaining 3.22 percent and CGN Power Co Ltd up by 1.84 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Tencent Holdings Ltd which was down 3.40 percent, New China Life Insurance Co Ltd which fell 3.1 percent and PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd down by 2.4 percent. ** About 1.62 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 95.2 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 1.70 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.85 billion. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 21.54 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Hang Seng index was 12.63 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 3.1 percent. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)