Hong Kong stocks end lower as investors take profits

SHANGHAI, April 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday to end below the 30,000-mark, a psychologically key resistance level, as investors booked profits while awaiting fresh catalysts following a spate of economic data this week that offered tentative signs of an economic rebound on the mainland.

** The Hang Seng index fell 0.5 percent to 29,963.26 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.7 percent to close at 11,768.63 points.

** China’s economy grew at a steady 6.4 percent pace in the first quarter, data showed on Wednesday, defying expectations for a further slowdown, as industrial production jumped sharply and consumer demand showed signs of improvement.

** With China’s economic stabilisation largely priced in a strong rally so far this year, investors turned cautious as they waited for evidence that the recovery is sustainable.

** Most sectors fell, led by materials and IT firms .

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.44 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.84 percent.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.704 per U.S. dollar at 0814 GMT, 0.24 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.688.

** The top gainers among H-shares were China Tower Corp Ltd , up 5.24 percent, followed by China Gas Holdings Ltd , gaining 1.23 percent and Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd, up by 0.97 percent.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Byd Co Ltd, which was down 4.02 percent, Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd, which fell 3.6 percent and Haitong Securities Co Ltd, down by 2.4 percent.

** About 1.62 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 85.6 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 1.89 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 2.10 billion.

** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 26.62 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)