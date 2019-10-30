Hong Kong stocks end lower as Sino-U.S. trade deal worries weigh

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.8%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.2%

* HSI -0.4%, HSCE -0.6%, CSI300 -0.5%

* FTSE China A50 -0.5%

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Wednesday, as renewed worries over the prospects of a Sino-U.S. trade deal dampened sentiment.

** The Hang Seng index fell 0.4%, to 26,667.71, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.6%, to 10,479.09.

** An interim trade agreement between the United States and China might not be completed in time for signing in Chile next month as expected but that does not mean the accord is falling apart, a U.S. administration official said on Tuesday.

** In Beijing, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the two nations’ lead trade negotiators would hold another telephone call shortly while working-level consultations continued at a fast pace.

** “It is China’s hope that the two sides can find a way to resolve the economic and trade issues on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit,” he told during a daily briefing on Wednesday.

** Most sectors lost ground, with energy and financial firms falling the most.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.22%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.57%.

** The yuan was quoted at 7.0588 per U.S. dollar at 08:14 GMT, 0.1% firmer than the previous close of 7.0656.

** The top gainers among H-shares were CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd up 5.94%, followed by China Life Insurance Co Ltd, gaining 1.57% and ANTA Sports Products Ltd , up by 1.54%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Byd Co Ltd, which was down 5.56%, China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd, which fell 2.56% and PetroChina Co Ltd , down by 1.96%.

** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 29.72% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)