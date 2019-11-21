Hong Kong stocks end lower for second day on Sino-U.S. trade deal concerns

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -0.2%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 6.4%

* HSI -1.6%, HSCE -1.6%, CSI300 -0.5%

* FTSE China A50 -0.7%

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks closed lower for a second day on Thursday, as a fresh row between Washington and Beijing over a U.S. bill backing protesters stoked concerns that trade talks could hit a snag and delay the “phase one” deal.

** The Hang Seng index fell 1.6% to 26,466.88, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.6% to 10,450.22.

** The Hong Kong issue is definitely a negative factor in the trade talks, Zhang Yansheng, principal researcher at the state-affiliated think-tank China Center for International Economic Exchanges, said at the Bloomberg forum.

** The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed two bills to back protesters in Hong Kong and send a warning to China about human rights, with President Donald Trump expected to sign them into law, while in the middle of trade negotiations with Beijing.

** Completion of a “phase one” U.S.-China trade deal could be pushed into next year, trade experts and people close to the White House said, as Beijing presses for more extensive tariff rollback, and the Trump administration counters with heightened demands of its own.

** China will strive to reach a “phase one” trade agreement with the United States as both sides keep communication channels open, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday, in an attempt to allay fears talks might be unravelling.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.05%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.48%.

** The yuan was quoted at 7.037 per U.S. dollar at 08:17 GMT, 0.01% weaker than the previous close of 7.0364.

** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 28.07% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)