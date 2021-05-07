Hong Kong stocks end week lower as tech shares retreat on Sino-West tensions

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -0.2%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 1.2%

* HSI -0.1%, HSCE -0.5%, CSI300 -1.3%

* FTSE China A50 -1.0%

May 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks slipped on Friday to post weekly losses, weighed down by tech firms sensitive to tensions between China and the West.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 26.81 points or 0.09% at 28,610.65. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.53% to 10,699.

** For the week, HSI slipped 0.4%, while HSCE was down 1.2%.

** The Hang Seng tech index fell 2.2% on Friday, having retreated 4.3% for the week, amid tensions between Beijing and the West.

** China has approved domestic fund managers’ first exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng TECH Index, state media said, giving Chinese investors increased access to such big-name stocks as Alibaba and Tencent.

** Historical data shows there are marked “calendar effects” in the Hong Kong stock market which could face some pressure in May, when the A-share market and the U.S. stocks also tend to be weak, Everbright Securities analysts said in a note.

** The brokerage, however, expects southbound flows from mainland investors and foreign inflows to continue in May, thanks to low stock valuations in the city, helping support the market.

** On the other hand, there was muted reaction to latest data and survey pointing to China’s solid economic recovery.

** China extended its impressive trade performance in April, with exports unexpectedly accelerating and import growth hitting a decade high, in a boost to the world’s second-largest economy.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.32%, while Japan’s Nikkei index ended up 0.09%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.4608 per U.S. dollar at 08:08 GMT, 0.04% firmer than the previous close of 6.4631.

** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 34.87% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)