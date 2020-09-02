Hong Kong stocks fall as energy, financial firms retreat

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -9.8%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 4.2%

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Wednesday, weighed down by energy and financial firms. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 64.76 points or 0.26% at 25,120.09. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.12% to 10,000.96. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1%, while the IT sector rose 1.98%, the financial sector ended 1.01% lower. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was China Resources Land Ltd , which gained 5.85%, while the biggest loser was China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd, which fell 3.21%. ** Heavyweight banking shares retreated by 0.9%, as first-half profit falls in some of the biggest lenders continued to weigh on sentiment. ** Hong Kong shares of YTO Express (International) Holdings surged by 259.3% on Wednesday after Alibaba Group said it plans to purchase a 12% stake in the Chinese courier company for 6.6 billion yuan. Its Shanghai shares also jumped by their 10% daily limit. ** The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said it extended China tariff exclusions for several goods, including smart watches and certain medical masks, through the end of 2020, rather than renewing the previous one-year extensions. ** Some analysts have warned that the current high market valuations of U.S. shares may lead to profit-taking, and pressure Hong Kong shares lower. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.17% at 3,404.80 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.04%. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.89%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.47%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.8251 per U.S. dollar at 08:08 GMT, 0.04% firmer than the previous close of 6.8275. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)