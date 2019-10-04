Hong Kong stocks fall as govt invokes emergency powers; market posts 3rd weekly drop

* Hang Seng -1.1%, down for 3rd week; H-shares -0.7%

* Govt invokes emergency powers to counter street protests

* U.S. jobs data due later, worries rise over global slowdown

HONG KONG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell on Friday to one-month lows, as the city’s leader invoked colonial-era emergency powers for the first time in more than 50 years in fresh efforts to quell escalating violence.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 1.11% at 25,821.03. It fell 0.5% for the week, its third weekly loss. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.7% on Friday. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1.4%, the IT sector lost 0.2%, the financial sector fell 1.2% and the property sector lost 0.6%. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, which gained 3.2%, while the biggest loser was Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, which fell 2.9%. ** The market slipped in afternoon trade to its lowest level since Sept. 3, down 1.9% on the day, as local media reported the government will use emergency powers to enact a ban on face masks, effective on Saturday. ** Many protesters wear masks to hide their identity due to fears employers could face pressure to take action against them. ** The market cut some losses as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam described the territory as being in serious danger, but not in a state of emergency, clarifying there would be exemptions for people who need to wear masks. ** Data due later on Friday are forecast to show the U.S. economy added 145,000 new jobs in September, more than an increase of 130,000 in the previous month. ** Some traders brace for a disappointing result after surprisingly soft data earlier this week on manufacturing, job creation, and the services sector. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was flat, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.3%. ** About 1.14 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, pretty much the same as the volume traded in the previous trading session. (Reporting by Noah Sin; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)