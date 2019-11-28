Hong Kong stocks fall on renewed trade deal worries

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.4%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.7%

* HSI -0.2%, HSCE -0.6%, CSI300 -0.3%

* FTSE China A50 -0.4%

SHANGHAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks slipped on Thursday as investors feared that U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to sign a bill backing protesters in the Asian financial hub could derail an interim trade deal between Washington and Beijing.

** The Hang Seng index fell 0.2% to 26,893.73, while the China Enterprises Index declined 0.6% to 10,561.87.

** China warned the United States on Thursday that it would take “firm counter measures” after Trump signed into law congressional legislation which supported the Hong Kong protesters. The development casts fresh uncertainty over trade talks aimed at scaling back the tariff war.

** Worries about slowing growth in world’s second-largest economy led to a weakness in shares of mainland companies, with the HSCE, which tracks Chinese firms, dropping 0.6%, more than the fall in benchmark Hang Seng index.

** China should lower its economic growth target to around 6% for 2020 and step up stimulus as the trade war has exacerbated a protracted slowdown, government advisers said on Wednesday ahead of a key leadership meeting on the economy.

** China has also brought forward 1 trillion yuan ($142.07 billion) of the 2020 local government special bonds quota to this year as it seeks to avert a sharper economic slowdown.

** Bucking the trend, Hong Kong shares of dual-listed Alibaba Group rose 5.6% to record high as the company extended gains after its debut earlier this week.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.23%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.12%.

** The yuan was quoted at 7.0319 per U.S. dollar at 08:10 GMT, 0.06% weaker than the previous close of 7.0279.

** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 27.48% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Aditya Soni)