Hong Kong stocks fall on worries about China growth, Sino-U.S. tensions

July 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell on Wednesday, as worries about slowing China growth resurface, while rising Sino-U.S. tensions also hurt sentiment.

** Mood across Asian markets is also darkened by the biggest jump in U.S. inflation in 13 years that stokes fears of an earlier-than-expected U.S. monetary tapering.

** The Hang Seng index fell 0.6% to 27,787.46, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.5% to 10,065.07.

** Earlier in the week, investor mood was lifted by People’s Bank of China’s surprise cut in banks’ required reserve ratio (RRR), which will free up 1 trillion yuan ($154.52 billion) of long-term liquidity to support growth.

** The 50-basis-point RRR cut and fiscal support, “are unlikely sufficient to reverse the growth downtrend, as the drag from the slowing property sector is too strong﻿ to fully offset,” wrote Ting Lu, Nomura’s chief China economist.

** Also curbing risk appetite, the U.S. government on Tuesday strengthened its warnings to businesses about the growing risks of having supply chain and investment links to China’s Xinjiang region, citing forced labour and human rights abuses there.

** Investors are also watching the semi-annual testimony of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to Congress on Wednesday and Thursday for more clues on whether the Fed will take more aggressive steps to halt rising inflation.

** Fed tapering is negative to emerging markets as a stronger dollar will suck overseas liquidity, said Lynda Zhou, Shanghai-based fund manager at Fidelity International.

** Financial and property stocks fell, as did industrial and raw material plays.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index has rebounded this week, but said Lorraine Tan, Morningstar’s Director of Equity Research in Asia, expects the sector to be under persistent pressure from China’s tighter regulations, and Beijing’s calls for Internet peers to play a larger role in creating social value.