Hong Kong stocks fall to near 7-month low as yuan's slide adds to China growth fears

June 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks slid to nearly a seven-month low on Wednesday as a sharp fall in the yuan added to worries about China’s economic growth amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions.

** The Hang Seng index fell 1.8 percent, to 28,356.26, while the China Enterprises Index lost 2.2 percent, to 10,879.17 points. ** China’s yuan weakened beyond a psychologically key 6.6 per dollar level and bets are growing for further downside amid the escalating Sino-U.S. trade row. The currency posted its weakest official local close since Dec. 19, 2017.

** There have been concerns of Beijing’s fresh restrictions on property investment, which knocked down mainland developers listed in Hong Kong. **The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.3 percent while the IT sector dipped 2.66 percent, the financial sector was 1.93 percent lower and the property sector dipped 2.3 percent . ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was CNOOC Ltd up 3.18 percent, while the biggest loser was Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd which was down 7.41 percent. ** China stocks extended a bruising sell-off on Wednesday, with blue chips slumping to their worst loss in more than a year. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.99 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.31 percent . ** The yuan was quoted at 6.59 per U.S. dollar at 08:25 GMT, 0.16 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.5797. ** As of the previous trading session, the Hang Seng index was down 3.47 percent this year, while China’s H-share index was down 5.0 percent. As of the previous close, the Hang Seng has declined 5.21 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were CNOOC Ltd up 3.18 percent, followed by Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd gaining 0.73 percent and PetroChina Co Ltd up by 0.35 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Air China Ltd which was down 5.61 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd which fell 5.3 percent and China Vanke Co Ltd down by 5.2 percent. ** About 2.65 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 135.8 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 1.95 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 2.61 billion. ** At the close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 19.62 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Hang Seng index was 11.34 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 3.3 percent. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom Editing by Jacqueline Wong)