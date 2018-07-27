Hong Kong stocks flat as stimulus hopes ease China slowdown fears

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4.2 pct

July 27 (Reuters) - Hong Hong stocks ended flat on Friday, as expectations of more stimulus from Beijing offset worries over a China economic slowdown as trade frictions with the United States intensify.

** The Hang Seng index rose +0.1 percent, to 28,804.28, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.2 percent, to 11,047.42 points.

** China plans to put more money into infrastructure projects and ease borrowing curbs on local governments to help soften the blow to the economy from the Sino-U.S. trade war, policy sources told Reuters. ** Profit growth for China’s industrial firms eased in June from the previous month, as factory production slowed.

**The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 1 percent while the IT sector rose 0.15 percent, the financial sector was 0.05 percent higher and property sector rose 0.45 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.39 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.56 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.8193 per U.S. dollar at 08:23 GMT, 0.51 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.7845. ** As of the previous trading session, the Hang Seng index was down 3.8 percent this year, while China’s H-share index was down 5.9 percent. As of the previous close, the Hang Seng has declined 0.6 percent this month. ** About 1.24 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 61.9 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 2.01 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.46 billion. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 16.54 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom Editing by Jacqueline Wong)