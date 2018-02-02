Hong Kong stocks have their worst week in two months

* Hang Seng index ends down 0.1 pct

* China Enterprises index HSCE rises 0.8 percent

* HSI financial sector sub-index is flat; property sector down 0.5 percent

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index ended Friday marginally down, but posted its biggest weekly loss in two months, as rising bond yields triggered volatility in global equities.

** At close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 40.31 points or 0.12 percent at 32,601.78. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.78 percent to 13,538.66.

For the week, the Hang Seng lost 1.7 percent, its biggest weekly fall in two months. **The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 4.5 percent while the IT sector dipped 0.91 percent, the financial sector was 0.18 percent lower and the property sector dipped 0.51 percent. ** The top gainer on Hang Seng was AAC Technologies Holdings Inc up 7.6 percent, while the biggest loser was China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd which was down 5.29 percent. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.46 percent at 3,462.9372 points while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.61 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.43 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.9 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.2753 per U.S. dollar at 08:13 GMT, 0.34 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.2965. ** As of the previous trading session, the Hang Seng index was up 9.1 percent this year, while China’s H-share index was up 14.7 percent.

** The top gainers among H-shares were People’s Insurance Group of China Co Ltd up 7.05 percent, followed by China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd gaining 6 percent and Air China Ltd up by 4.26 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Huaneng Power International Inc which was down 0.60 percent, Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd which fell 0.5 percent and Bank of China Ltd down by 0.4 percent. ** About 2.65 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 104.6 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 2.53 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 2.85 billion. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 30.84 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Hang Seng index was 14.87 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 2.7 percent. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom)