Hong Kong stocks hit 3-week low on protest worries, curbed trade hopes

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -0.2%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 1.9%

* HSI -1.3%, HSCE -1.0%, CSI300 -0.8%

* FTSE China A50 -0.3%

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks closed at a three-week low on Wednesday, after tough words exchanged between Washington and Beijing dampened hopes for a trade deal.

** The Hang Seng index fell 1.3% to end at 25,945.35, the lowest closing level since Sept. 4, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.0%, to 10,168.78.

** U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a stinging rebuke to China’s trade practices on Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly, saying he would not accept a “bad deal” in U.S.-China trade negotiations.

** China’s top diplomat hit back at U.S. criticism on Tuesday, saying Beijing had no intention to “play the Game of Thrones on the world stage” and would respect U.S. interests, but it would not be threatened on trade or allow interference in its affairs, including Hong Kong.

** Concerns over the political situation on the city island lingered.

** Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the city’s police force, which has been accused of beating activists and using excessive force during protests, is under extreme pressure and acknowledged it will be a “long road” towards healing rifts.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.95%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.36%.

** The yuan was quoted at 7.1246 per U.S. dollar at 0815 GMT, 0.12% weaker than the previous close of 7.116.

** The top gainers among H-shares were China Gas Holdings Ltd up 1.69%, followed by ANTA Sports Products Ltd , gaining 1.25% and Sunac China Holdings Ltd, up by 0.64%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Byd Co Ltd, which was down 4.07%, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, which fell 3.94% and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, down by 3.11%.

** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 30.78% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)