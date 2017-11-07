FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong stocks hit decade high on global optimism
November 7, 2017 / 8:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hong Kong stocks hit decade high on global optimism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks hit a decade-high on Tuesday, joining the global optimism that pushed Wall Street to another record overnight and Asian stocks to their highest in 10 years.

Monday’s anxiety stemming from Saudi Arabia’s anti-corruption campaign evaporated, strengthening belief that the bull run in Chinese and Hong Kong equities markets will likely continue.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.4 percent, to 28,994.34, the highest close since December, 2007. The China Enterprises Index gained 1.1 percent, to 11,645.53 points.

Stocks rose across the board.

An index tracking energy shares jumped 2 percent on higher oil prices.

The IT sector leapt more than 3 percent, led by Chinese tech giant Tencent, which gained for the fifth consecutive session to hit another record. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

