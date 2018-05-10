Hong Kong stocks rise as China producer inflation picks up

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.5 pct

May 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose on Thursday, after data showed China’s industrial demand remains resilient even as trade tensions ratchet up with the United States.

** The Hang Seng index rose 0.9 percent to 30,809.22, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.4 percent to 12,233.96 points.

** China’s producer inflation picked up for the first time in seven months in April, bolstered by surging commodities prices.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 2.3 percent while the IT sector rose 2.59 percent, the financial sector was 0.83 percent higher and the property sector rose 0.23 percent. ** The top gainer on Hang Seng was China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd up 3.49 percent, while the biggest loser was China Resources Land Ltd which was down 1.53 percent. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.51 percent at 3,159.1502 points while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.57 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.64 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.39 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3613 per U.S. dollar at 08:29 GMT, 0.12 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.3688. ** As of the previous trading session, the Hang Seng index was up 2.06 percent this year, while China’s H-share index was up 4.1 percent. As of the previous close, the Hang Seng has declined 0.88 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd up 3.49 percent, followed by Tencent Holdings Ltd gaining 2.94 percent and CNOOC Ltd up by 2.81 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were New China Life Insurance Co Ltd which was down 1.70 percent, China Resources Land Ltd which fell 1.5 percent and Sinopharm Group Co Ltd down by 1.2 percent. ** About 1.58 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 98.8 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 1.60 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.40 billion. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 22.87 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Hang Seng index was 12.22 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 3.2 percent. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)