Hong Kong stocks rise most in 3 weeks as Tencent rebounds

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose the most in nearly three weeks on Monday, as index heavyweight Tencent rebounded for the third consecutive session. ** At close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 325.44 points or 1.14 percent at 28,965.29. Tencent rose 2.9 percent. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.26 percent to 11,431.62. **The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.9 percent while the IT sector rose 2.57 percent, the financial sector was 1.41 percent higher and property sector rose 0.09 percent. ** The top gainer on Hang Seng was Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd up 3.76 percent, while the biggest loser was Want Want China Holdings Ltd which was down 2.13 percent. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.98 percent at 3,322.2402 points while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 1.65 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.63 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.56 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.6174 per U.S. dollar at 08:13 GMT, 0.1 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.624. ** So far this year, the Hang Seng index is up 30.18 percent, while China’s H-share index is up 20.2 percent. As of the previous close, the Hang Seng has declined 1.84 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were CRRC Corp Ltd up 5.15 percent, followed by Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd gaining 3.76 percent and China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd up by 3.53 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd which was down 0.69 percent, China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd which fell 0.7 percent and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd down by 0.6 percent. ** About 2.19 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 109.8 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 2.00 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.80 billion. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 31.56 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)