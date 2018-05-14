Hong Kong stocks rise to 7-week highs amid easing trade tensions

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.7 pct

May 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose for a six straight session and hit a more than seven-week high on Monday, as Sino-U.S. trade tensions eased after U.S. President Donald Trump pledged on Sunday to help ZTE Corp “get back into business, fast.”

** The Hang Seng index rose 1.4 percent, to 31,541.08, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.6 percent, to 12,544.55 points.

**The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 1.2 percent, the IT sector rose 0.67 percent, the financial sector was 1.59 percent higher and the property sector rose 2.02 percent. ** The top gainer on Hang Seng was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd up 7.87 percent, while the biggest loser was AAC Technologies Holdings Inc which was down 4.85 percent. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.34 percent at 3,163.2632 points, while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.94 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.49 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.47 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.337 per U.S. dollar at 08:28 GMT, 0.07 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.3323. ** As of the previous trading session, the Hang Seng index was up 4.02 percent this year, while China’s H-share index was up 5.4 percent. As of the previous close, the Hang Seng has risen 1.02 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were CITIC Securities Co Ltd up 5.9 percent, followed by China Resources Land Ltd gaining 4.3 percent and CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd up by 4.27 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Huaneng Power International Inc which was down 0.38 percent, Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd which fell 0.2 percent and Great Wall Motor Co Ltd down by 0.3 percent. ** About 1.85 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 113.2 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 1.63 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.68 billion. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 21.17 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)