Hong Kong stocks shrug off Fed hike, Chinese data

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks were little changed on Thursday, as investors gave muted reaction to the Federal Reserve’s widely expected U.S. rate hike as well as China’s tepid November economic data.

** At close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 55.72 points or 0.19 percent at 29,166.38. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.1 percent to 11,531.73. **The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.2 percent while the IT sector rose 0.12 percent, the financial sector was 0.5 percent lower and property sector rose 1.14 percent. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd up 4.23 percent, while the biggest loser was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd, down 4.10 percent. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.29 percent at 3,293.5797 points while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended 0.57 percent lower. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.20 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.28 percent . ** The yuan was quoted at 6.6087 per U.S. dollar at 08:31 GMT, 0.16 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.6195. ** So far this year, the Hang Seng index is up 32.82 percent, while China’s H-share index is up 22.6 percent. As of the previous close, the Hang Seng has risen 0.15 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Air China Ltd up 3.56 percent, followed by China Vanke Co Ltd gaining 3.18 percent and Great Wall Motor Co Ltd up by 2.73 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd which was down 2.52 percent, PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd which fell 1.8 percent and China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd down by 1.4 percent. ** About 2.02 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 101.2 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 2.00 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 2.65 billion. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 28.66 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Hang Seng index was 13.33 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 3 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Hang Seng index has risen by 1.84 percent to HK$19.13 trillion. ** The short and one-factor leveraged Hang Seng index, which is designed to replicate the payoff of a short or leveraged portfolio and is linked to the movements of the Hang Seng Index, was higher by 0.19 percent on the day at 5,062.46 points. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)