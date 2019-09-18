Hong Kong stocks slip ahead of U.S. Fed decision

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5.5%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 0.2%

* HSI -0.1%, HSCE -0.2%, CSI300 +0.5%

* FTSE China A50 +0.8%

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks slipped on Wednesday, posting their third straight losing session as investors showed caution ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate cut.

** The Hang Seng index fell 0.1%, to 26,754.12, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.2%, to 10,478.50.

** Both indexes fell for a third consecutive session.

** The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower key borrowing costs by 25 basis points on Wednesday.

** Meanwhile investors also kept a keen eye on the latest developments in Sino-U.S. trade talks.

** U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his administration could seal a deal on trade with China before the U.S. presidential election, or an agreement could be reached the day after U.S. voters go to the polls.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was up 0.06%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.18%.

** The yuan was quoted at 7.0903 per U.S. dollar at 08:13 GMT, 0.01% firmer than the previous close of 7.0912.

** The top gainers among H-shares were ANTA Sports Products Ltd up 3.97%, followed by Longfor Group Holdings Ltd gaining 3.01% and China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd up by 1.65%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd down 2.61%, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp down 2.26% and PetroChina Co Ltd down 1.62%.

** At the close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 28.31% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom)