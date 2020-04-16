Hong Kong stocks slip to 1-week low as growth risks multiply

* Hang Seng down 0.6%, touches April 7 low; H-shares fall 0.5%

* Analysts expect first China economic contraction since 1992

* IMF warns Asia growth to halt for the first time in 60 years

HONG KONG, April 16 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock market drifted to its lowest level in over a week as worries about the coronavirus outbreak’s economic impact weighed, ahead of China’s first-quarter GDP data that is likely to be the worst in nearly three decades. ** The Hang Seng index closed down 0.6% at 24,006.45, after hitting its lowest level since April 7 earlier in the session. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.5%. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.3%, while the financial sector lost 1.4% and the property sector fell 0.2%. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Tencent Holdings Ltd , which gained 3%, while the biggest loser was Hang Lung Properties Ltd, which fell 2.8%.

** China is expected to publish its first-quarter GDP, activity data at 0200 GMT on Friday. ** A Reuters poll showed the coronavirus crisis likely knocked China’s economy into its first decline since at least 1992 in the first quarter, raising the heat on authorities to do more to restore growth as mounting job losses threaten social stability. ** Growth in Asia will grind to a halt for the first time in 60 years in 2020, the International Monetary Fund said, as exporters are taking a hit from slumping demand and anti-virus measures are forcing consumers to stay home and shops to shut down.

** A mild recovery in Chinese A-shares and U.S. futures in Asia afternoon trade was not enough to overturn earlier losses in Hong Kong, though the market regained some grounds.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.6% while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 1.3%, amid continued worry over the coronavirus outbreak’s global economic impact. ** About 1.87 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.91 billion. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 27.53% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.