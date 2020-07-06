Hong Kong stocks track mainland gains, end at over 4-month high

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 12.9%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 16.1%

* HSI +3.8%, HSCE +4.7%, CSI300 +5.7%

* FTSE China A50 +6.5%

July 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed at a more than four-month high on Monday, tracking equities in the mainland that rose on hopes of a faster economic recovery, Beijing’s continued reforms in the capital markets and ample liquidity.

** The Hang Seng index rose 3.8% to 26,339.16, while the China Enterprises Index gained 4.7%, to 10,726.83. Both the indexes closed at their highest level since March 5.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 3.9%, while the IT sector rose 1.05%; the financial sector ended 4.85% higher and the property sector rose 4.21%.

** Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd was the top gainer on the Hang Seng, gaining 15.82%, while the biggest loser was Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd, down 4.17%.

** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed up 5.71% at 3,332.88, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 5.67%.

** The CSI300 posted its biggest one-day gain since Feb. 25, 2019, while SSEC logged its best session since July 9, 2015.

** Aiding the rally, mainland investors purchased about 11.2 billion yuan ($1.59 billion) worth of Hong Kong shares via the Stock Connect.

** Among other stocks, China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) surged 20.6% to a new high on Shanghai share sale.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.73%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 1.83%.

** The yuan was quoted at 7.033 per U.S. dollar at 09:01 GMT, 0.48% firmer than the previous close of 7.067.

** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 33.35% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ($1 = 7.0334 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)