Hong Kong's Hang Seng index posts biggest weekly loss of the year

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index posting its biggest weekly loss in 11 months as investors booked profits from this year’s robust rally.

Losses in mainland China stocks also pressured Hong Kong this week as regulators in Beijing continue to clamp down on riskier types of activity to reduce systemic risks in the financial system.

** At close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 103.11 points or 0.35 percent at 29,074.24. It fell 2.7 percent on the week, the biggest such drop since December 2016. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.23 percent to 11,449.43.

**The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.3 percent while the IT sector dipped 2.72 percent, the financial sector was 0.2 percent lower and property sector rose 0.52 percent.

** The top gainer on Hang Seng was Wharf Holdings Ltd up 3.25 percent, while the biggest loser was Tencent Holdings Ltd which was down 2.66 percent.

** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.02 percent at 3,317.8092 points while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.19 percent.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was barely changed while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.41 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.6078 per U.S. dollar at 08:12 GMT, 0.02 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.609. ** So far this year, the Hang Seng index is up 32.62 percent, while China’s H-share index is up 22.1 percent. The Hang Seng has risen 3.3 percent this month.

** The top gainers among H-shares were China Vanke Co Ltd up 3.34 percent, followed by Sinopharm Group Co gaining 1.95 percent and GF Securities Co Ltd up by 1.28 percent.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd which was down 1.75 percent, China Merchants Bank Co Ltd which fell 1.5 percent and Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd down by 1.2 percent.

** About 2.15 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 110.9 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 1.94 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 2.51 billion.

** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 30.89 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Hang Seng index was 13.35 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 2.9 percent.

** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Hang Seng index has fallen by 1.67 percent to HK$18.80 trillion.