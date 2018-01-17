Hong Kong's key share index closes at new high

* Hang Seng index ends up +0.3 pct

* China Enterprises index HSCE rises +0.6 percent

* HSI financial sub-index up 0.6 pct; property sector down 1 pct

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose to a fresh closing peak on Wednesday, aided by continued strength in index heavyweight Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx).

** HKEx jumped more than 2 percent to 2-1/2-year highs. ** At close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 78.66 points or 0.25 percent at 31,983.41. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.64 percent to 12,868.78. **The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1.3 percent while the IT sector rose 0.71 percent, the financial sector was 0.6 percent higher and property sector dipped 1.01 percent . ** The top gainer on Hang Seng was China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd up 5.3 percent, while the biggest loser was Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd which was down 5.51 percent. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.26 percent at 3,445.3578 points while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.23 percent . ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.07 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.35 percent . ** The yuan was quoted at 6.4327 per U.S. dollar at 08:13 GMT, 0.07 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.4369. ** So far this year, the Hang Seng index is up 6.64 percent, while China’s H-share index is up 9.2 percent. As of the previous close, the Hang Seng has risen 6.64 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were CITIC Securities Co Ltd up 7.32 percent, followed by China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd gaining 5.88 percent and Haitong Securities Co Ltd up by 4.28 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Vanke Co Ltd which was down 5.09 percent, PetroChina Co Ltd which fell 1.7 percent and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd down by 1.4 percent. ** About 4.12 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 217.8 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 1.89 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 3.19 billion. ** At the close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 28.08 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Hang Seng index was 14.54 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 2.7 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Hang Seng index has risen by 1.40 percent to HK$20.91 trillion. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)