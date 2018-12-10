Huawei concerns, lacklustre China data pull HK shares lower

* Hang Seng index ends down 1.2 pct

SHANGHAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended lower for a fourth consecutive session on Monday, weighed down by disappointing trade and inflation data from China, and as the arrest of a senior Huawei executive threatened to derail a fragile Sino-U.S. trade truce. ** At the close, the Hang Seng index was down 1.2 percent at 25,752.38 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.9 percent to 10,273.20 points. ** China reported far weaker-than-expected November exports and imports, showing slower global and domestic demand and raising the possibility that authorities will take more measures to keep the country’s growth rate from slipping too much. ** China’s factory prices rose in November at their slowest pace since October 2016 as domestic demand lost further momentum. Consumer inflation eased from the previous month due to lower food prices, according to data published by the National Statistics Bureau on Sunday. ** Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou is fighting to be released on bail after she was arrested on Dec. 1 in Vancouver at the request of the United States. Her arrest has raised fears of possible retribution targeting executives at U.S. companies in China. ** While the arrest has sparked concerns over its impact on China-U.S. trade relations, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said the recent trade truce between the two countries and Meng’s arrest “are two separate events.” But he warned of higher tariffs if the United States and China could not come to an agreement during the 90-day negotiating period. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.2 percent, while the IT sector dipped 1.39 percent, the financial sector ended 1.14 percent lower and the property sector dipped 2.43 percent. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd, which gained 3.05 percent, while the biggest loser was China Resources Land Ltd, which dropped 4.10 percent. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index ended down 0.8 percent at 2,584.58 points. The blue-chip CSI300 index lost 1.2 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.53 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed 2.12 percent lower. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.9112 per U.S. dollar at 0820 GMT, 0.53 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.8748, having broken through the 6.91 per dollar level. The offshore yuan was last trading at 6.9132 per dollar. ** The top gainers among H-shares were China Tower Corp Ltd , which closed up 3.23 percent, followed by Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd, which ended 1.42 percent firmer and China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd, which closed 1.15 percent higher. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Gas Holdings Ltd, which was down 6.00 percent, China Resources Land Ltd, which fell 4.1 percent and CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, down by 3.6 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)