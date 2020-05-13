Renewed virus concerns pull Hong Kong shares lower

* Hang Seng index ends down 0.27%

May 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed lower on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains as investors fretted over the economic impact of a possible second wave of coronavirus cases.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 65.38 points, or 0.27%, to 24,180.30, having earlier risen as much as 0.31%. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index inched up 0.04% to 9,835.71. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.1%, the IT sector rose 0.2%, the financial sector ended 0.56% lower and the property sector slipped 0.34%. ** Investors remained concerned about risks of a renewed spread of the new coronavirus after the northeast Chinese city of Jilin said it would impose fresh restrictions on travel to contain the outbreak, with six new cases reported on Tuesday. ** Chinese health authorities on Tuesday called for vigilance to be maintained against the virus as new clusters emerge, even though the peak of the epidemic has passed in the country where it first appeared. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.22% at 2,898.05, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.2%. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.26%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.49%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.0958 per U.S. dollar at 08:11 GMT, 0.17% weaker than the previous close of 7.0835. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)