Tencent boosts Hong Kong stocks; Hang Seng ends week lower

* Hang Seng index ends up 0.51 pct

* China Enterprises index HSCE rises 0.1 percent

* Tencent gains 4.5 pct on reports of game approvals

* HSI financial sector sub-index is 0.6 percent higher; property sector down 1.1 percent

SHANGHAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s main Hang Seng index ended Friday firmer, buoyed by tech giant Tencent, but finished down for the week amid global concerns about slowing growth, a possible U.S. government shutdown, and higher interest rates. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 0.51 percent at 25,753.42. It ended the week down 1.3 percent. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index added 0.1 percent on Friday to 10,100.95. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1.1 percent, while the IT sector rose 3.44 percent, the financial sector ended 0.61 percent higher and the property sector dipped 1.08 percent. ** Shares of Chinese game developers rallied after media reports of regulatory approvals for some games. Index heavyweight Tencent Holdings Ltd added 4.5 percent. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Hengan International Group Company Ltd, which jumped 6 percent, while the biggest decliner was Sino Land Co Ltd, which fell 2.60 percent. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.79 percent at 2,516.25 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 1.24 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.2 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 1.11 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.906 per U.S. dollar at 09:11 GMT, 0.33 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.8835. ** The top gainers among H-shares were China Tower Corp Ltd , which was up 7.3 percent, followed by Hengan International Group Co Ltd, which gained 6 percent and Tencent Holdings Ltd, up by 4.5 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Haitong Securities Co Ltd, which was down 4.35 percent, GF Securities Co Ltd, which fell 3.9 percent and New China Life Insurance Co Ltd, down by 3.2 percent. ** About 2 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 126 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 1.58 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.77 billion. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)