China stocks extend losses as small-caps fall further; Hong Kong slips

SHANGHAI, July 18 (Reuters) - China stocks extended losses on Tuesday morning, as an intense sell-off in small-caps in the previous session dampened investor confidence despite strong second-quarter economic growth.

The CSI300 index fell 0.8 percent, to 3,632.99 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6 percent, to 3,156.76 points.

In the morning, 16 stocks plunged by the 10 percent trading limit.

The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext slid 0.8 percent. On Monday, it tumbled 5.1 percent to its lowest since January 2015.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.2 percent, to 26,427.27 points.

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.5 percent, to 10,728.90 points.