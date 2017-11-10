China blue-chips extend rise, aided by consumer firms; Hong Kong flat

* SSEC -0.1 pct, CSI300 0.5 pct, HSI 0.0 pct

* China, U.S. signed commercial deals of $250 billion

* Sector leaders continue to outperform

SHANGHAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China’s blue-chip stocks extended gains on Friday morning to a 27-month high, defying a wider selloff in global equities, underpinned by robust gains in consumer firms and other sector leaders.

The market was also encouraged by the outcome of Trump-Xi summit which saw the signing of about $250 billion in commercial deals.

The CSI300 index rose 0.5 percent, to 4,096.97 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1 percent, to 3,426.22 points.

Both indexes looked set to end the week higher, bolstered by recent data suggesting growth in the world’s second largest economy remains robust.

China’s producer prices were surprisingly strong in October, while consumer inflation picked up pace, easing market concerns of a slowdown.

“Negative factors (in the economy) including debt, bad loans at banks, ‘zombie firms’, problems in property sector and overcapacity should have been pretty much priced in the stock market,” Gao Shanwen, chief economist at Essence Securities, wrote in an article.

The consumer sector led the advance, powered by Kweichow Moutai, which rallied 3.8 percent to a new peak. Shares in the world’s most valuable liquor maker have more than doubled this year.

But energy firms and banking firms weakened.

In signs of continued interest in major firms with solid growth, an index tracking top firms listed in Shanghai has gained 19.4 percent this year.

Chinese financial conglomerate Ping An Insurance also went up 3.9 percent in Shanghai, having surged 94.5 percent this year.

“The bull run in those large-cap firms is supported in part by solid profit growth, as investors expect they could benefit from Beijing’s ongoing supply-side reforms,” said Yang Weixiao, analyst with Founder Securities.

Underscoring increasing risk appetite, outstanding margin loans - money investors borrow to buy stocks - rose to a 22-month high of above 1 trillion yuan.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was unchanged at 29,138.95 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.1 percent, to 11,734.20.