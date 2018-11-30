China, HK shares rise in thin trading ahead of Trump-Xi talks

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks rose slightly on Friday in thin trading, as investors awaited the high-stakes trade talks between President Xi Jinping and Donald Trump this weekend.

** The CSI300 index rose 0.5 percent, to 3,152.45 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2 percent, to 2,573.41 points.

** The Hang Seng index added 0.7 percent, to 26,633.88 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.7 percent, to 10,654.49.

** Growth in China’s vast manufacturing sector stalled for the first time in over two years in November as new orders shrank. The data missed market expectations, but it fuelled expectations of stronger government stimulus.

** Trading was thin ahead of the closely watched dinner meeting between Trump and Xi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, their first meeting since the two nations began imposing tariffs on each other’s goods earlier this year. ** But few market watchers expect a major breakthrough in the trade dispute, as neither side has indicated any intention of making major concessions.

** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.47 percent, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.28 percent, the consumer staples sector up 2.22 percent, the real estate index down 0.25 percent and the healthcare sub-index up 1 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.04 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.40 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.943 per U.S. dollar, 0.01 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.9422. ** The largest percentage gainers on the main Shanghai Composite index were Jiangsu Sunrain Solar Energy Co Ltd, up 10.1 percent, followed by Shandong Hiking International Co Ltd , gaining 9.94 percent and Veken Technology Co Ltd , up by 9.65 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Guangxi Radio and Television Information Network Corp Ltd , down 10.06 percent, followed by Ginwa Enterprise Group Inc, losing 10 percent and Nanjing Kangni Mechanical & Electrical Co Ltd, down by 9.77 percent. ** The top gainers among H-shares were CNOOC Ltd, up 4.06 percent, followed by China Resources Land Ltd, gaining 2.83 percent and China Gas Holdings Ltd, up by 2.65 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co Ltd, which has fallen 2.13 percent, Great Wall Motor Co Ltd, which has lost 1.4 percent and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd, down by 1.0 percent.