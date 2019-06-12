REFILE-China, HK stocks fall on soft China factory inflation, trade woes

(Corrects headline to say soft China factory inflation, not factory data)

SHANGHAI, June 12 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks dropped on Wednesday as weak factory inflation data from Beijing and the prospects of an escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade spat curbed risk appetite. ** The CSI300 index was down 0.8% at 3,690.13 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6% to 2,909.07 points. ** The Hang Seng index dropped 1.6% to 27,348.52 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.1% to 10,498.73. ** China’s factory gate inflation slowed amid sluggish commodity demand and faltering manufacturing activity, reinforcing economic growth worries.

** In a sign that trade tensions could intensify, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended the use of tariffs as part of his trade strategy while China vowed a tough response if the United States insists on escalating trade tensions.

** Shares of real estate companies in China dropped after the Chinese city of Enshi made moves to stabilize property prices and triggered worries over the sector’s health.

** Bucking broader market weakness, China’s rare earth stocks jumped after news that China launched a survey of rare earth resources in seven regions on Monday, amid speculation that Beijing may curb exports of the materials to the United States.

** Chengdu Galaxy Magnets Co Ltd, Yantai Zhenghai Magnetic Material Co Ltd and Jl Mag Rare-Earth Co Ltd led the gains.

** Major rare earth producers including China Northern Rare Earth Group High-Tech Co Ltd, China Minmetals Rare Earth Co Ltd, Xiamen Tungsten Co Ltd, Rising Nonferrous Metals Share Co Ltd and Shenghe Resources Holding Co Ltd also gained.