China, HK stocks fall slightly; investors eye Sino-U.S. trade talks

SHANGHAI, May 4 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks edged lower on Friday, as cautious investors await the outcome of the Sino-U.S. trade talks. ** The CSI300 index dropped 0.2 percent to 3,786.87 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1 percent to 3,097.02 points.

** The Hang Seng index slipped 0.4 percent to 30,208.41 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.3 percent to 11,984.09.

** A U.S. trade delegation in China has been having very good conversations, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday, as he heads into the second and likely last day of talks in Beijing. However, a breakthrough deal to fundamentally change China’s economic policies is viewed as highly unlikely during the two-day visit.

** China’s CSI financial sector sub-index slipped 0.45 percent, the consumer staples sector down 0.26 percent, the real estate index rose 0.29 percent and healthcare sub-index gained 1.06 percent. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.29 percent at 11,984.09, while the Hang Seng Index slipped 0.35 percent to 30,208.41. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.11 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was unchanged. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.19 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 0.16 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3465 per U.S. dollar, 0.06 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.35. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Shanghai Laimu Electronics Co Ltd, which rose 10.02 percent, followed by Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials Co Ltd, which gained 10.01 percent and GuangDong Super Telecom Co Ltd up by 9.99 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Aurora Optoelectronics Co Ltd down 10 percent, followed by Zhende Medical Co Ltd losing 7.66 percent and Huayi Electric Co Ltd down by 6.1 percent. ** The top gainers among H-shares were China Gas Holdings Ltd up 2.53 percent, followed by CNOOC Ltd gaining 1.69 percent and CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd up by 1.66 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co Ltd which has fallen 3.04 percent, Byd Co Ltd which has lost 2.6 percent and Great Wall Motor Co Ltd down by 1.1 percent. ** About 6.62 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 42.2 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 15.70 billion shares a day. The volume traded was 14.00 billion as of the last full trading day. ** As of 0424 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 22.43 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and 200-day moving average. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 13.33 as of the last full trading day, while the dividend yield was 2.3 percent.