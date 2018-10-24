China, HK stocks gain on revived optimism

* SSEC 1.5 pct, CSI300 1.8 pct, HSI 0.9 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 0.1 pct

SHANGHAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China stocks rose sharply on Wednesday, recovering most of previous session’s losses, as fresh signs of government support revived optimism despite an overnight sell-off in Wall Street.

** Sentiment was also aided by robust third-quarter corporate performances such as Sany Heavy Industry, Zhejiang Supor and Ping An Bank as the earnings season kicks off.

** Banking and brokerage shares led the gains in China markets, as investors bet efforts to stem the slide in share prices could reduce risks stemming from collateralised loan business using pledged shares.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.8 percent at 3,239.27 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.5 percent to 2,634.50 points. ** The Hang Seng index added 0.9 percent to 25,571.38 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.1 percent to 10,351.28.

** China’s market faced a correction on Tuesday following a two-day rally spurred by coordinated government calls to stem the slump in stock markets.

** The official China Securities Journal reported on Wednesday that China’s banking and insurance regulator is working on special products that will allow insurers to invest in listed company shares and bonds to help reduce stock pledge liquidity risks. ** The Securities Times also reported on Wednesday that China is exploring measures to support bond issuance by private-run companies to ease their liquidity pressure.

** An index tracking banking shares jumped 3.8 percent, while the brokerage sector climbed 3.9 percent.