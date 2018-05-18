China, HK stocks rise as Beijing offers Trump package in trade talks

* SSEC +0.3 pct, CSI300 +0.1 pct, HSI +0.2 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.9 pct Shanghai->HK daily quota used 1.2 pct

* China offers Trump package to slash U.S. trade deficit

SHANGHAI, May 18 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks rose slightly on Friday as some investors bet Beijing and Washington will reach a deal in the latest round of trade talks.

** China has offered U.S. President Donald Trump a package of proposed purchases of American goods and other measures aimed at reducing the U.S. trade deficit with China by some $200 billion a year, U.S., officials familiar with the proposal said.

** The CSI300 index rose 0.1 percent to 3,866.39 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent to 3,162.97. ** The Hang Seng index added 0.2 percent to 30,995.72, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.4 percent to 12,322.37.

** China’s CSI300 financial sector sub-index was higher by 0.31 percent, the consumer staples sector down 0.17 percent, the real estate index up 0.42 percent and healthcare sub-index down 0.17 percent . ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.36 percent to 12,322.37 while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.17 percent at 30,995.72. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.42 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.8 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.01 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.38 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3689 per U.S. dollar, 0.07 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.3645. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Shandong Huifa Foodstuff Co Ltd up 10.01 percent, followed by Suzhou Douson Drilling&Production Equipment Co Ltd gaining 9.99 percent and Xianhe Co Ltd up by 9.89 percent. ** The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Xin Jiang Ready Health Industry Co Ltd down 9.44 percent, followed by Fujian Anjoy Foods Co Ltd losing 6.69 percent and China National Software & Service Co Ltd down by 6.68 percent. ** The top gainers among H-shares were PetroChina Co Ltd up 6.05 percent, followed by China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd gaining 5.8 percent and Guangdong Investment Ltd up by 4.72 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Air China Ltd which has fallen 4.14 percent, ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co Ltd which has lost 2.8 percent and Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co Ltd down by 1.9 percent. ** About 6.91 billion shares were traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 48.6 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 14.21 billion shares. The volume traded was 11.40 billion as of the last full trading day. ** As of 04:20 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 21.03 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and below its 200-day moving average. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 13.56 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 2.3 percent.