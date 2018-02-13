China, HK stocks track global rebound, boosted by strong loan data

* SSEC +1.8 pct, CSI300 +2.1 pct, HSI +2.1 pct

* Blue-chips lead China stock rebound as global markets steady

* Sentiment aided by signs of gov support, strong loan data

SHANGHAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong shares matched strong rebounds in global equity markets on Tuesday morning, with sentiment aided by signs of government support and record new loan data in January. ** At 04:03 GMT, the Shanghai Composite index was up 56.83 points or 1.8 percent at 3,210.96. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 2.52 percent at 12,200.57 while the Hang Seng Index was up 2.18 percent at 30,102.30.

** China Securities Investor Services Centre, directly managed by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), on Monday urged major shareholders to buy more shares, saying listed companies shared the responsibility to protect small investors’ interests with regulators.

* Investors may also have been encouraged by data showing China’s banks extended a record 2.9 trillion yuan ($458.3 billion) in new yuan loans in January - blowing past expectations at nearly five times the previous month’s total - suggesting economic growth will remain supported by robust lending. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 2.13 percent, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 2.86 percent, the consumer staples sector up 2.12 percent, the real estate index up 4.4 percent and healthcare sub-index up 1.55 percent. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 1.34 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was 1.06 percent higher. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.43 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.74 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3275 per U.S. dollar, 0.01 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.3268. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Guizhou Wire Rope Co Ltd up 10.06 percent, followed by Henan Ancai Hi-tech Co Ltd gaining 10.03 percent and Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech Co Ltd up by 10.03 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Zhongnongfa Seed Industry Group Co Ltd down 5.77 percent, followed by Jiangsu Protruly Vision Technology Group Co Ltd losing 5.15 percent and BOCO Inter-Telecom Co Ltd down by 5.01 percent. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd up 4.28 percent, followed by CITIC Securities Co Ltd gaining 4.23 percent and Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd up by 3.99 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Telecom Corp Ltd down 0.58 percent, Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd which has lost 0.1 percent, and PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd down 0.4 percent. ** About 9.42 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 42.6 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 22.12 billion shares a day. The last full trading day’s volume was 15.33 billion shares. ** As of 04:03 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 29.75 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and below its 200-day moving average. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 14.46 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 2 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Shanghai stock index has risen by 0.57 percent to 27.89 trillion yuan. ** In Hong Kong, the energy sub-index of the Hang Seng index rose 1.3 percent while the IT sector rose 3.6 percent. The top gainer on Hang Seng was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd up 6.75 percent, while the biggest loser was Lenovo Group Ltd down 1.03 percent.