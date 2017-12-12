China, Hong Kong shares fall ahead of likely US rate hike this week

SHANGHAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday morning, as investors brace for a likely hike in U.S. borrowing costs this week.

** At 04:05 GMT, the Shanghai Composite index was down 19.07 points or 0.57 percent at 3,303.13. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.54 percent, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.98 percent, the consumer staples sector up 0.27 percent, the real estate index up 0.16 percent and healthcare sub-index down 0.42 percent. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.72 percent at 11,349 while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.46 percent at 28,832.66. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.32 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.22 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.28 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 0.13 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.6228 per U.S. dollar, 0.07 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.6185. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Wenyi Suntech Co Ltd up 10.01 percent, followed by Wuhan Xianglong Power Industry Co Ltd gaining 6.44 percent and Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co Ltd up by 5.44 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Air China Ltd down 4.96 percent, followed by Sanjiang Shopping Club Co Ltd losing 4.78 percent and Datang Telecom Technology Co Ltd down by 4.01 percent. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 7.04 percent, while China’s H-share index is up 21.7 percent. Shanghai stocks have risen 0.15 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd up 1.34 percent, followed by Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co Ltd gaining 0.89 percent and PetroChina Co Ltd up by 0.19 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were New China Life Insurance Co Ltd which has fallen 2.96 percent, China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd which has lost 2.8 percent and Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd down by 2.6 percent. ** About 6.69 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 38.8 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 17.27 billion shares a day. The volume traded was 13.20 billion as of the last full trading day. ** As of 04:06 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 31.25 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and above its 200-day moving average. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 14.9 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 1.9 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Shanghai stock index has risen by 1.01 percent to 28.92 trillion yuan. ** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares rose 0.4 percent while the IT sector fell 1.5 percent. The top gainer on Hang Seng was Lenovo Group Ltd up 1.63 percent, while the biggest loser was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd which was down 7.56 percent.