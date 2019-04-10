China, Hong Kong stocks fall amid global slowdown worries

* SSEC -0.4 pct, CSI300 -0.4 pct, HSI -0.4 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -0.6 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 1.9 pct

SHANGHAI, April 10 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday, in line with other Asian markets amid worries over global economic slowdown and trade tensions.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.4 percent, to 4,060.85, at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4 percent, to 3,226.93.

** The Hang Seng index dropped 0.4 percent, to 30,031.55, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.7 percent, to 11,737.96.

** The global economy is slowing more than expected and a sharp downturn could require world leaders to coordinate stimulus measures, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday as it cut its forecast for world economic growth this year.

** Global trade anxiety was another sore point for risk asset markets.

** U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on $11 billion worth of European Union products, heightening tensions over a long-running transatlantic aircraft subsidy dispute.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.11 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 0.67 percent.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.714 per U.S. dollar, 0.03 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.712.

** The largest percentage gainers on the main Shanghai Composite index were Yueyang Forest & Paper Co Ltd, up 10.1 percent, followed by Jiangsu Lianhuan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, gaining 10.06 percent, and Nanjing Panda Electronics Co Ltd, up by 10.04 percent.

** The largest percentage losers on the Shanghai index were Henan Mingtai Al.Industrial Co Ltd, down 8.68 percent, followed by Shanghai Highly Group Co Ltd, losing 7.67 percent, and Danhua Chemical Technology Co Ltd , down by 7.2 percent.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 29.9 percent, while China’s H-share index is up 16.7 percent. Shanghai stocks have risen 4.82 percent this month.

** The top gainers among H-shares were Great Wall Motor Co Ltd, up 4.43 percent, followed by Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd, gaining 2.81 percent, and Byd Co Ltd , up by 1.73 percent.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Huatai Securities Co Ltd, which has fallen 3.98 percent, Air China Ltd, which has lost 3.2 percent, and Haitong Securities Co Ltd, down by 2.8 percent.

** About 21.13 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 49.7 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 42.55 billion shares a day. The volume traded was 36.42 billion as of the last full trading day.

** As of 04:16 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 24.49 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.