China, Hong Kong stocks rise as trade tensions ease

SHANGHAI, March 27 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Tuesday morning, as trade war fears eased on reports of behind-the-scenes talks between the United States and China. ** At 04:01 GMT, the Shanghai Composite index was up 30.30 points, or 0.97 percent, at 3,164.02, while China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.85 percent at 3,912.76. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.88 percent at 12,305.58, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.91 percent at 30,826.46. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 2.21 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 3.44 percent. ** Top White House officials are asking China to cut tariffs on imported cars, allow foreign majority ownership of financial services firms and buy more U.S.-made semiconductors in negotiations to avoid plans to slap tariffs on a host of Chinese goods and a potential trade war. ** Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday China and the United States should maintain negotiations and he reiterated pledges to ease access for American businesses, as China scrambles to avert a trade war. ** The market seemed to be unfazed by data showing profit growth for China’s industrial firms in the first two months of the year slowed from 2017. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.00 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 2.22 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.2602 per U.S. dollar, 0.33 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.2807. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Changchunjingkai Group Co Ltd up 10.04 percent, followed by JiLin Sino-Microelectronics Co Ltd gaining 10.04 percent and Sinomach Automobile Co Ltd up by 10.03 percent. ** The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Harbin High-Tech Group Co Ltd down 6.15 percent, followed by HUAYU Automotive Systems Co Ltd losing 3.99 percent and Gansu Dunhuang Seed Co Ltd down by 3.45 percent. ** The top gainers among H-shares were SINOPHARM GROUP CO LTD up 6.25 percent, followed by China Vanke Co Ltd gaining 3.4 percent and China Gas Holdings Ltd up by 2.84 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd which has fallen 1.72 percent, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp which has lost 1.1 percent and People’s Insurance Group of China Co Ltd down by 1.0 percent. ** About 11.09 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 63.6 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 17.43 billion shares a day. The volume traded was 18.64 billion as of the last full trading day. ** As of 04:02 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 24.06 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.