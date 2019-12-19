China shares end flat as investors await trade deal fineprint

* SSEC unchanged; up more than 5% in December

SHANGHAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - China’s benchmark equity market gauge ended flat on Thursday as investors awaited further details on the ‘phase one’ trade deal between Washington and Beijing. ** The Shanghai Composite index finished unchanged at 3,017.07. The index has risen more than 5% this month as investors await further details on an interim trade agreement between the United States and China. ** China’s finance ministry published a new list of six U.S. products that will be exempted from tariffs starting Dec. 26. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.14%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.04%, the consumer staples sector down 0.76%, the real estate index up 0.78% and the healthcare sub-index up 0.12%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.21% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.11%. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.36% while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 0.29%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.0035 per U.S. dollar, 0.03% firmer than the previous close of 7.0055. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were DuZhe Publishing&Media Co Ltd, up 10.06%, followed by Hunan Fangsheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, gaining 10.03% and EmbedWay Technologies Shanghai Corp , up by 10.02%. ** The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were NBTM New Materials Group Co Ltd, down 9.45%, followed by North China Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, losing 8.63% and Chongqing Sokon Industry Group Stock Co Ltd, down by 7.7%. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Rashmi Aich)