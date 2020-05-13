China shares fall on virus resurgence worries

* SSEC -0.2%, CSI300 -0.3%, HSI flat

* Jilin sets new travel restrictions to control virus spread

* China reports 7 new confirmed cases for May 12

SHANGHAI, May 13 (Reuters) - Shares in China fell on Wednesday as a jump in new coronavirus cases at home and elsewhere fed fears of a second wave of infections, with a Chinese city imposing fresh travel restrictions to contain a new outbreak. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.18% at 2,886.22 points. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.3%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.5%, the consumer staples sector up 0.65%, the real estate index down 0.64% and the healthcare sub-index up 0.96%. ** The northeast Chinese city of Jilin is imposing fresh restrictions on travel in order to contain a new coronavirus outbreak, with six new cases reported on Tuesday. ** That came after Chinese health authorities on Tuesday called for vigilance to be maintained against the novel coronavirus as new clusters emerge, even though the peak of the epidemic has passed in the country where it first appeared. ** China’s passenger numbers fell 68.5% in April from a year ago, for a drop smaller than in March, the aviation regulator said on Wednesday. ** Airline shares fell, with Shanghai-listed shares of flag carrier Air China dropping 1.17%. A CSI sub-index tracking transport firms was 0.46% lower. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.2% to 9,851.48, while the Hang Seng Index was little changed at 24,247.64. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.1% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.37%. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.06% while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 0.40%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.0907 per U.S. dollar, 0.1% weaker than the previous close of 7.0835. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 5.2%, while China’s H-share index is down 12.0%. Shanghai stocks have risen 1.1% this month. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Aditya Soni)