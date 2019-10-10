China stocks edge higher in cautious mood over trade talks

* SSEC +0.2%, CSI300 +0.1%; HSI +0.2%, HSCE +0.4%

* Trump: good chance for agreement; little progress so far - SCMP

* U.S. touts currency pact as part of partial deal - Bloomberg

HONG KONG, Oct 10 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Thursday as reports cited that Washington is looking at rolling out a previously agreed currency pact with Beijing, raising hopes of a partial deal, though claims that junior negotiators had made little progress kept gains in check.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.2% at 2,930.35 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index edged up 0.1%. ** CSI300’s financial sector sub-index slid 0.2%, the consumer staples sector rose 0.1%, the real estate index dipped 0.3%, while healthcare shares climbed 2%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.4%, while the Hang Seng Index gained 0.2% to 25,729.16. ** The smaller Shenzhen index edged 0.5% higher and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index rose 1.7%. ** The White House is weighing a currency pact with China as part of a partial deal that could see a planned tariff hike next week being suspended and part of what it regards as a first-phase agreement with Beijing, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the talks as saying on Wednesday. ** U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday there was a very good chance that the United States and China will reach a trade agreement, but added that “in my opinion China wants to make a deal more than I do”. ** The United States will soon issue licences for some of its firms to supply non-sensitive goods to banned Chinese telecoms firm Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the New York Times said on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** The United States and China made no progress in deputy-level trade talks held on Monday and Tuesday in Washington, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) said, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the meetings. ** Chinese organisers on Wednesday cancelled a fan event on the eve of a National Basketball Association (NBA) exhibition game in Shanghai, the latest fallout in a growing dispute over a tweet by a team official supporting protests in Hong Kong. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was flat, while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.2%. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Xinjiang Youhao Group Co Ltd, up 10.1%, followed by GuangDong GenSho Logistics Co Ltd and China Merchants Energy Shipping Co Ltd, both trading 10% firmer. ** The Shanghai stock index is above its 50-day moving average and above its 200-day moving average.